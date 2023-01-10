Dubai: If you are heading out on Tuesday, be careful as dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy by evening over some coastal, northern areas and the sea with a chance of rainfall.
Motorists should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to increase during the daytime. Dubai is currently at 22°C with hazy skies.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 21°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 2am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 29.1°C in Azimul in Al Ain at 2pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust during daytime, in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.