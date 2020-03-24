Fog in Dubai. Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect the humidity levels across the emirates to increase and a chance of fog or mist formation.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is going to be a fair to partly cloudy day. The humidity levels are to rise at night and on Wednesday morning over some internal Eastern areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.

We can expect some moderate Northeasterly to Westerly winds, refreshing at times especially over the sea, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

The waters in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea are expected to be rough during the day and become moderate by night.

The current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C.