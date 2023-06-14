Dubai: Dust storms hit many parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office warned that dusty weather is expected till 9pm tonight.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and orange weather alert for Au Dhabi residents.
Motorists have been warned that visibility on roads and highways in these regions will be affected. People driving in these areas have been cautioned to drive safely.
According to the NCM: "The country is going through an extension of a surface low pressure system from the East and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied with an extension of an upper air high pressure."
Dusty weather is expected to continue over the next three days.
Temperatures across the UAE also saw an increase. The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 46.8°C in Hamim (Al Dafrah Region) at 2pm.
Temperatures are expected to peak on June 21, according to th NCM.