Sandstorm on Emirates road in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

UAE: Just like yesterday, it will be dusty and windy again today up to the weekend, thus it is better to stay indoors to avoid this inclement weather condition.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the density of the dust will decrease and it will be partly cloudy in general, with a drop in temperatures.

We can expect some moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 35 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

Winds will become strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and poor horizontal visibility at times.

Sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.