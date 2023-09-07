Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty, sunny to partly cloudy weather on Thursday across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, in Fujairah, by morning. There is also a chance of clouds formation in the afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 34°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.6°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.30pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over coastal areas. Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Southeast to Northwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10 - 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.