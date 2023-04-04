Dubai: Driving to work today? Be cautious as it is dusty across the UAE. If you have dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Temperatures tend to gradually increase.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 15 to 22°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 7.2°C in Mebreh Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 7.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 30.6°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds and fresh to strong at times especially over the sea during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand. Winds in the Westerly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be very rough to rough, becoming moderate by Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and rough becoming moderate by late night in Oman sea.