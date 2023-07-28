Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty, sunny and partly cloudy weather in the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward and southward, may be associated with rain. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas with a chance of mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 2.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 47.1°C Mezaira in Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 70-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime in the Southeast to Northwest direction with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.