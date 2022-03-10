Dubai: If you are heading out on Thursday, be careful as dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and dusty, especially during daytime.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with hazy skies.
The sea may get slightly rough, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.