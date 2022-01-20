Dubai: UAE residents can expect chilly weather on Thursday with a drop in temperatures. The weather bureau has said that it's going to be a "rather cold" weekend ahead.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, with a chance of light rain especially in northern, and eastern areas. Light rain is expected in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 5°C.
In a statement, the NCM has said that temperatures will further decrease on Friday and Saturday, with the weather being “rather cold” in the early mornings and late nights. On Saturday, there is a chance of frost formation during the morning over some areas.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 –35 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.