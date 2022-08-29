Dubai: UAE residents can expect a decrease in maximum temperatures on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds especially over the eastern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be warm. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C, a decrease from the maximum temperatures that were around 47°C to 48°C over the last few weeks.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.