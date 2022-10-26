Dubai: It’s a sunny Wednesday for UAE residents with cool temperatures.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy at times.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 38°C and minimum temperatures dropping to 15°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning over coastal and internal areas. Due to the humidity, there is also a chance of fog and mist formation.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm.