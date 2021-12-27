Dubai: UAE residents woke up to pleasant weather with breezes, cloudy skies and light rain on Monday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in northern, eastern and coastal areas.
Earlier this morning, it drizzled in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 22°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.