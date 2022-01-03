UAE residents can expect rainfall in some parts of the country, again today.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery due to the rain.
The weather bureau has reported light rain over Al Samha, and Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi in the evening . Expect more rainfall in different parts of the country today.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 29.7 °C in Al Ruwais (Al Dhafra) at 2.45pm UAE local time.
We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds to cause blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr.
Be careful if you are sailing as the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.