Dubai: It’s a cloudy Friday with a chance of light rainfall for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall.
Residents can expect light showers in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, especially in the coastal areas, so don't forget your umbrella if you are heading to the beach. The NCM issued a yellow alert due to the prediction of clouds associated with rain.
The relative humidity is currently at 61 per cent across the UAE.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and Saturday morning over some internal areas
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be calm and moderately calm to slightly rough at the Oman Sea.
Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.