Dubai: If you are looking for slightly cooler weather with clouds, head to the eastern region as light showers hit the area early on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty with some clouds over the eastern coast by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah and parts of Sharjah. Early morning on Sunday, rain hit the Khor Fakkan area. This week, more rain is expected in the eastern region.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially in Abu Dhabi, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Monday over northern coastal areas such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.