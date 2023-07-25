Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy with dusty skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times.
Low clouds will appear over the east coast during the morning with a chance of convective cloud formation Eastwards by afternoon with a probability of some rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42-47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-30°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.