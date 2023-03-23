Dubai: Heading out today? If you are driving to work, be cautious as it is dusty across the UAE. If you have dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 30°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 to 26°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.1°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 7.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 30.8°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 1.45pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times Northward and Eastward causing blowing dust, wind speed will decrease by late night and Friday morning. Winds in the Westerly direction will be at a speed of 20 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough becoming moderate Westward by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough in Oman Sea.