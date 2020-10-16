As temperatures decrease, it will be a pleasant Friday across the UAE. However, it may get dusty at times.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
However, the NCM added that residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 19-24°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate today at 65-80 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.