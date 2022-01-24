Dubai: It's a chilly morning across the UAE with temperatures below 20°C. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be chilly in the coming days.
Today, fog was reported in some internal parts of Abu Dhabi, causing low horizontal visibility on some roads. The NCM has issued a yellow alert to caution motorists in these areas.
The NCM has said that the weather will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country during the afternoon is expected to be between 20 and 25°C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 5.7°C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 7am.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.