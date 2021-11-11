Dubai: UAE residents will have a pleasant start to the weekend with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Clouds are expected to appear in the afternoon in these areas with a slight chance of rain.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be pleasant overall with maximum temperatures hitting 29 °C ‐ 32 °C and minimum going down to 18 - 12 °C in the mountainous areas.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with sunny skies.