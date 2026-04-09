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UAE braces for unsettled weather with rain and dust through Monday

Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE braces for unsettled weather with rain and dust through Monday

Dubai: Unsettled weather is expected across the UAE from Thursday through to Monday, with scattered rainfall, increasing cloud cover and dusty conditions forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to its daily bulletin, the NCM said that today will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rain over scattered areas, driven by convective cloud formation.

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Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, with intermittent rainfall and freshening winds that may raise dust and reduce visibility in exposed areas.

On Sunday, cloud cover is expected to persist, with a continued chance of rainfall and stronger winds at times, potentially affecting horizontal visibility.

By Monday, conditions will remain partly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain over eastern and southern areas, alongside dusty winds intensifying during the afternoon.

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