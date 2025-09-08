GOLD/FOREX
UAE braces for rain, strong winds, dust storms as temperatures dip

Scattered showers hit Ras Al Khaimah while eastern regions experience gusty winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Scattered showers hit the Al Layat area, east of Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday afternoon, marking another wave of beneficial showers across the UAE. Residents reported sudden downpours as part of ongoing unstable weather affecting several emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported gusts reaching up to 45 km/h, occasionally stirring dust and reducing horizontal visibility to below 2,000 meters in some eastern areas. Officials warned that the unstable weather is likely to continue over the next few days, with intermittent rainfall, strong winds, and localized dust storms

Authorities have urged drivers and outdoor workers to exercise caution, as wet roads and reduced visibility could create hazardous conditions. Meteorologists said the rain is expected to continue intermittently in scattered areas before gradually easing later today.

Across the country, stormy conditions persist as cumulonimbus clouds develop over eastern regions, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and dust storms. Temperatures, while still high, have slightly eased, ranging between 32 °C and 36 °C. The highest temperature recorded was 42 °C in Hamim, Al Dhafra region, at 3 p.m.

The public has been advised to monitor official updates and take necessary precautions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs.
