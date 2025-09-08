UAE braces for rain, strong winds, dust storms as temperatures dip

Scattered showers hit Ras Al Khaimah while eastern regions experience gusty winds
Dubai: Scattered showers hit the Al Layat area, east of Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday afternoon, marking another wave of beneficial showers across the UAE. Residents reported sudden downpours as part of ongoing unstable weather affecting several emirates.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported gusts reaching up to 45 km/h, occasionally stirring dust and reducing horizontal visibility to below 2,000 meters in some eastern areas. Officials warned that the unstable weather is likely to continue over the next few days, with intermittent rainfall, strong winds, and localized dust storms
Authorities have urged drivers and outdoor workers to exercise caution, as wet roads and reduced visibility could create hazardous conditions. Meteorologists said the rain is expected to continue intermittently in scattered areas before gradually easing later today.
Across the country, stormy conditions persist as cumulonimbus clouds develop over eastern regions, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and dust storms. Temperatures, while still high, have slightly eased, ranging between 32 °C and 36 °C. The highest temperature recorded was 42 °C in Hamim, Al Dhafra region, at 3 p.m.
The public has been advised to monitor official updates and take necessary precautions.
