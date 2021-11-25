Dubai: You might want to rethink your plans to hit the beach as the weather bureau has warned UAE residents about rough conditions at sea on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the sea will be rough due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow. Waves with a height of 5-8 feet are expected to form offshore.
Skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Friday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those hours in internal and coastal areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.