Dubai: The threat of light rain is expected to continue across the emirates over the next four days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Saturday will start humid, becoming fair to partly cloudy with some low cloud coverage over coastal and western areas bringing the possibility of light rain. Winds will be moderate south to north easterlies, freshening at times with an average speed of 20-30-km/h, reaching extremes of 40-km/h, prompting moderate sea conditions.

Sunday will also start fair to partly cloudy with cloud coverage increasing in the west by night. Moderate south to north easterlies will again average at the same speeds for moderate sea conditions that may become rough by evening.

Clouds will continue to appear over scattered areas on Monday and might be convective over coastal, some interior and eastern regions with the chance of rainfall. The same south to north easterlies will reach highs of 45-km/h with moderate to rough sea conditions.