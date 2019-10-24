Increase in cloud cover and high levels of humidity with lower temperatures also expected

File picture of fog formation in Dubai. The National Centre of meteorology stated that fog formation has affected areas of emirates near the coast, especially parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, stay alert when on the roads this morning as foggy conditions have been reported in many parts of the country. As a result visibility is poor.

The National Centre of meteorology stated that fog formation has affected areas of emirates near the coast, especially parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

They shared a video by the Abu Dhabi police warning motorists of thick fog and poor visibility. In the video the police state that the speed limit during foggy conditions in Abu Dhabi is 80km/h.

The Abu Dhabi police also urged motorists to avoid taking videos and being distracted in such weather conditions to avoid accidents.

This week has seen many reports of early morning fog formation and we advise residents to drive cautiously.

If you’re unaware of the rules one needs to follow, check out our guide.

In general, your day is looking fair to partly cloudy.

Humidity levels will be high tonight and early morning tomorrow. The per cent of relative humidity will be 80per cent to 90 per cent.Temperatures in the UAE will be between 35 to 38°C.

Earlier in the week, the NCM alerted the public that there is a possibility of a tropical cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea on October 24.

There are no updates about the cyclone at the moment but the weather bureau said that they would be monitoring the natural occurrence closely.