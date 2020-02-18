Mostly sunny, partly cloudy in the UAE on Tuesday

Forecasters predict temperatures to rise today, Tuesday (February 18, 2020) Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather for the UAE on Tuesday, temperatures across the country will see a rise today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology's daily forecast, maximum temperatures in the country will be 27-31°C in internal areas, 25-29 °C in coastal areas.

It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 15-19 °C.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 33.9 °C in Saih Al Salem at 2:35pm.

Mist formation may occur over some parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The NCM indicated that relative humidity will increase by tonight and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas. The humidity across the country will be between 25-30 per cent going up to a maximum of70-85 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country.

There are no weather warnings for the day as of now.

A light breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.