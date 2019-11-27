Mostly sunny in the country, maximum temperatures will be 29°C

The route to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah offers a scenic driving experience. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be pleasant weather in the UAE today, Wednesday. The National Center of Meteorology(NCM), in its daily forecast said: “It will be fair (mostly sunny) to partly cloudy weather in general.”

Temperatures across the country have fallen. Maximum temperatures in the UAE will be 29 degrees Celsius. 16-20 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas, 24-28 in the coastal areas and 25-29 degrees Celsius in the internal regions.

Minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 9.7 degrees Celsius in the Jais mountains.

Relative humidity will be high, it will hit 95 per cent. The NCM forecast said: “Relative humidity will increase at night and early morning on Thursday,” and this will increase the chances of fog and mist formation.

Light breeze at the speed of 15-25 km/hr will blow across the country. And, the sea will be moderate along UAE’s coastline.