UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the UAE, especially eastwards

Khor Fakkan Beach, Fujairah, UAE Image Credit: Wiki Commons

Dubai: Planning to take a midweek road trip? You might want to visit Fujairah as temperatures are significantly lower in the emirate compared to other parts of the UAE.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 34- 44°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Fujairah is expected to be the coolest out of the emirates, with highs of 34 °C and lows of 29 °C expected.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies. Convective clouds that are associated with rainfall are expected to form in the eastern areas of the country during the afternoon.

Yesterday, some parts of the UAE, such as Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi, received rainfall.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 28 km/h at times.