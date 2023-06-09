Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures with mostly sunny and partly skies in some areas on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear, sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 20°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Oman Sea and Arabian Gulf.
As for the weekend, warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday. High humidity with fog formation is expected on Sunday, so be careful if you are planning to drive.