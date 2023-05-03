It's a sunny morning across most parts of the UAE. While, early morning temperature on Wednesday were between 18 to 24°C, temperature highs are expected to reach 33 to 39°C, as a slight dip in temperatures is expected today.
Last week, the UAE's Met Office recorded temperature highs between 40 to 42°C.
According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, "[The weather will be] dusty and partly cloudy at times during the daytime. Decrease in temperature."
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 to 33°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 to 28°C over the mountains.
Be careful if you are making beach plans today, the NCM has warned that the sea conditions onshore will be rough to very rough, in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in the Oman Sea.
The Met Office also issued an orange and yellow alert, indicating rough conditions along the coast of the UAE.
Moderate to strong winds are expected to kick up dust at times, reducing horizontal visibility on the roads.
Humidity is expected to increase at night reaching between 70 to 85 per cent across the country, including mountainous regions.