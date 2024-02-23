Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the country on Friday. The temperature is expected to be comfortable, with a gentle breeze.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected over some eastern areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to be between 24 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 26°C in the coastal areas, and islands and 10 to 19°C over the mountains.
Today's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.1°C in Damatha, Al Ain at 6.30am.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. Humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.