Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures with an increase in humidity on Wednesday, especially at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 33°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 12°C. Dubai is currently at 21°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.