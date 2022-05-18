Dubai: Dust storms and strong winds that hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon are expected to continue on Thursday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert warning UAE residents to beware of the extremely dusty conditions and poor horizontal visibility over open, exposed areas.

The NCM reported dust and sand storms across most parts of the UAE yesterday. A yellow alert was also issued for many areas of Abu Dhabi, all of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

In their daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had said that strong winds blowing at a speed of 40km/h can trigger blowing dust, which will affect visibility in some areas of the UAE, today.

The weather during the day is expected to be "rather hot" according to the NCM, with maximum temperatures expected to cross 45°C.

However, the weather on Friday will be very hot and hazy. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, according to the weather bureau.

In such conditions, it is advisable to wear a face mask when outside during the day, and take precautions to ensure dust does not enter the eyes and cause irritation.

The Met office alerted motorists to slow down and drive carefully as road visibility could dip drastically.

The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Humidity will increase at night in the coastal and internal areas.

The national weather bureau has also warned people to stay away from the sea as winds would be stronger offshore.

The Oman Sea is expected to be moderate but the Arabian Sea is going to be rough. The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents venturing out near the coast.