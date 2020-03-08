A chilly foggy morning in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Cloud cover is expected to increase over some parts in the UAE, during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Fog formation is expected in the country, making visibility poor over some areas.

Such weather conditions have been reported this week, with then NCM issuing yellow-red alerts for residents to be on the look out for poor visibility on the roads and the formation of mist.

Strong winds will also be blowing at a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, which can add a slight chill temperatures.