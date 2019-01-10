Dubai: The UAE will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday in general and Gulf News Fun Drivers who will be dune-bashing in the western region can expect mostly sunny weather with a slight drop in temperatures.
The 38th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive will take place in the Liwa region on Friday and Saturday.
The region is expected to have temperatures dropping to around 14C on Friday and 13C on Saturday in certain areas such as Mezeira and Qasyoura. Maximum temperature during the day might peak at 24C.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, will have minimum temperatures of 16C and 17C respectively and a maximum of 24C.
Northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times over the sea. Its speed of 25km/h to 35km/h, could reach 55km/h, at times, that could kick up dust in exposed areas.
The Arabian Gulf Sea will be rough to very rough while the Oman Sea will be rough on Friday.
On Saturday, relative humidity might increase and fog or mist might form over some internal areas.
Fresh Northwesterly winds will still affect the country, gradually becoming moderate by evening, with speeds of 20km/h to 30km/h, reaching 42km/h.