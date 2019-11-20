Dubai: The forecast is for rain, high winds and thunderstorms to hit the UAE for most of today.
So in an effort to try and bring a smile to your face, here are a few rain related songs that might brighten your day (even if the sun doesn’t).
Eurythmics: Here Comes the Rain Again
Here comes the rain again
Falling on my head like a memory
Falling on my head like a new emotion
I want to walk in the open wind
Weather Girls: It’s Raining Men
For the first time in history
It's gonna start raining men (start raining men)
It's raining men, hallelujah, it's raining men, amen
Prince: Purple Rain
Purple rain, purple rain
I only wanted to see you
Bathing in the purple rain
Rihanna: Umbrella
Now that it's raining more than ever
Know that we still have each other
You can stand under my umbrella
Bob Dylan: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall
I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin'
Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world
Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin'
Gene Kelly: Singing in the Rain
Let the stormy clouds chase.
Everyone from the place
Come on with the rain
I've a smile on my face
Garbage: Only Happy When It Rains
I'm only happy when it rains
I'm only happy when it's complicated
And though I know you can't appreciate it
I'm only happy when it rains
Read more at https://www.nme.com/list/20-songs-rain-1947915#JEcPFMW5xZzL50Lb.99
Adele: Set Fire To The Rain
But I set fire to the rain
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Well, it burned while I cried
The Carpenters: Rainy Days and Mondays
Walkin' around
Some kind of lonely clown
Rainy days and Mondays always get me down
This lady really gets us