The best songs to listen to when it's raining in the UAE

Dubai: The forecast is for rain, high winds and thunderstorms to hit the UAE for most of today.

So in an effort to try and bring a smile to your face, here are a few rain related songs that might brighten your day (even if the sun doesn’t).

Eurythmics: Here Comes the Rain Again

Here comes the rain again

Falling on my head like a memory

Falling on my head like a new emotion

I want to walk in the open wind

Weather Girls: It’s Raining Men

For the first time in history

It's gonna start raining men (start raining men)

It's raining men, hallelujah, it's raining men, amen

Prince: Purple Rain

Purple rain, purple rain

I only wanted to see you

Bathing in the purple rain

Rihanna: Umbrella

Now that it's raining more than ever

Know that we still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

Bob Dylan: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin'

Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world

Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin'

Gene Kelly: Singing in the Rain

Let the stormy clouds chase.

Everyone from the place

Come on with the rain

I've a smile on my face

Garbage: Only Happy When It Rains

I'm only happy when it rains

I'm only happy when it's complicated

And though I know you can't appreciate it

I'm only happy when it rains

Adele: Set Fire To The Rain

But I set fire to the rain

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Well, it burned while I cried

The Carpenters: Rainy Days and Mondays

Walkin' around

Some kind of lonely clown

Rainy days and Mondays always get me down