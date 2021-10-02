Illustrative file image Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Saturday called on beachgoers not to go to the beaches at the present time, and urged the need to take precautions, due to the tropical cyclone Shaheen and the rising sea waves.

Sharjah Police also warned of the anticipated weather fluctuations and instability on the coasts of the emirate.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) team in Kalba has held an emergency meeting to discuss ongoing preparations and readiness to deal with the tropical storm “Shaheen in case it approaches to the city’s shores.

The meeting was attended by all government departments in Kalba.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the tropical depression deepened to the Tropical Storm “Shaheen” in the northeast of the Arabian Sea along the Indian-Pakistani coasts.

The depression centered at 23.3 N latitude and 64.4 E longitude, accompanied with different types of clouds associated with rainy convective clouds with different intensities and strong winds over Arabian sea with a speed at the center from 65 to 115 km/h, NCM added.

It is expected that the eastern coast will be affected from Saturday night with a Stromsburg, especially with the period of high tide at low areas.

From Sunday afternoon and evening October 3rd, some regions of the country will be affected with the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern and southern regions, where convective clouds will be associated with rain in different intensity that lead to flash floods in the valleys and torrents, and water will accumulate in some low-lying areas.

The winds will be fresh to strong, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, especially with convective clouds.

The sea state in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.