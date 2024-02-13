Dubai: Sharjah City Municipality announced the reopening of public parks on Tuesday, a day after temporarily closing them due to unstable weather conditions.
The Municipality announced the reopening of public parks on social media, inviting residents to enjoy the winter season.
Due to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains across the UAE and persistent instability on Monday, parks were closed as a precaution.
After two days of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, Tuesday dawns bright and sunny for most of the UAE. However, residents in the eastern regions, particularly Fujairah and Kalba, should expect moderate to heavy showers today. Skies may be partly cloudy for others, with a slim chance of scattered light rain.
Sharjah City Municipality highlighted the success of its proactive plans, collaborative efforts with stakeholders, and the community's involvement in managing the recent unstable weather and localized water accumulation.
Since the early hours of Monday morning, the municipality worked tirelessly to mitigate any potential issues due to the low air pressure. The team efficiently and professionally addressed all concerns, reports, and water removal requests.