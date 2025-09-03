September 23 equinox marks the official end of summer in the UAE

While the intense summer heat will linger through the first half of the month, the NCM's data shows that temperatures begin to decrease, particularly during the second half of September and especially at night. This is partly due to the gradual weakening of the Indian monsoon depression, which in turn gives way to the influence of desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula. These lows can bring fresh winds that at times stir up dust, reducing horizontal visibility. However, for those living in the eastern parts of the country, there remains a chance of cumulonimbus cloud formation, which can be accompanied by rain and thunder. These rain clouds may even extend to internal areas, delivering varying intensities of precipitation.