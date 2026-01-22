See: Trees uprooted by fierce winds in the UAE

It's getting cooler every day
The mercury is falling this week across the UAE and the winds are getting fierce. Case in point: A clip by Storm_UAE shows the northwest winds on Daba fort and the eastern coast of the country uprooting trees.
Have a look at the clip below to see the power of the wind.
This morning, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said we can expect the temperatures to drop further and the winds to get whippier all through Friday. This will be caused, it explained, due to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a high-pressure system from the west.
Today, the lowest temperature recorded in the Emirates was 0.2°C on Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 5.45am.
Sweaters out and ready for the nip in the air? Then it’s time to make some plans – there’s plenty to do in the UAE, from night markets to Global Village trips, time out in Al Seef, and more.
