Dubai: Residents in the northern emirates are likely to end the week with evening showers, as strong winds will blow across the rest of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the sea, islands and northern parts of the country will have a “probability of some rainfall by Thursday evening and night” accompanied with strong, northwesterly winds of 25-35 km/h, which may reach up to 60 km/h at times.
The NCM also cautioned residents to beware of fog and mist that will blanket over the country in the early morning.
On Monday, the weather bureau issued a fog warning as visibility fell below 1,000 metres in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi between 2.30am and 8.30am, affecting the areas from Madinat Zayed to Al Ruwais.
Temperatures will slightly increase over the next two days, with maximums to range from 25°C-29°C in coastal and island areas, 26°C-30°C in internal areas and 19°C-23°C in the mountain region.
On its Twitter account, the weather bureau pinpointed the coolest spot in the UAE on Monday to fall in Raknah, as temperatures fell to 7.9°C at 6 am.
At 8am, temperatures in Hamim stood at 8.8°C, while the other top coolest spots like Jebel Jais, Ashaab and Al Wathba woke up to temperatures of 9.8°C, 9.9°C and 10.2°C, respectively.
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, with northeasterly to southeasterly winds of 15-30 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm, with slight waves.
By Thursday, temperatures are expected to slightly drop with strong gusts of winds, which will also blow dust and sand westwards across exposed areas. The temperature is also expected to “significantly decrease” on Friday, with northwesterly winds of 30-40 km/h, which will peak at 60 km/h over the sea.