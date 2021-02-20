Rough sea with wave height reaching 7 Ft in the Arabian Gulf until Sunday

A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

UAE Residents have been urged to watch out for unstable weather conditions such as rain, dust, fog or mist will affect the country until Sunday.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that scattered rainfall is expected over coastal and eastern areas on Saturday as the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

There were scattered showers across the country yesterday.

Red and yellow alert for fog

Also, be careful if you are hitting the roads in the UAE today, as there is a red and yellow fog alert, warning drivers of poor visibility.

“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the internal and coastal areas of the country until 10:00am,” said the NCM in today’s weather forecast.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be cautious in unpredictable weather conditions as they expect rain, strong winds and fog in the coming few days.

Dusty at times

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM also warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperatures across the UAE

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 32°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 12-17°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-28°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.

High humidity

Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.

Rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

The sea will be rough becoming moderate gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.