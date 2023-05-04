Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Thursday, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times especially eastward and northward during daytime. The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts due to the dusty conditions.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, especially over the sea at night and Friday morning, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough, increasingly becoming very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in general in the Oman Sea.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in northern and eastern areas, such as Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 39°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 13°C. Dubai is currently at 24°C with mostly sunny skies.