A blanket of thick fog engulfed many parts of the UAE on Saturday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, of reduced visibility on roads.
Red and yellow weather alerts indicated that many parts of the country will be affected by different intensities of fog till 9am on Saturday morning. According to the alert visibility fell below 1000 meters in these areas.
In Dubai, fog was reported over Al Jaddaf, Al Aweer, Expo City, and Khalifa Tower. In Abu Dhabi, fog developed over Al Falah, Al Riyad City, Bani Yas, AlShawamekh. Fog was also reported over the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road and Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road.
As forecasted earlier this week, an increase in temperatures has been recorded today. Early morning temperatures in coastal parts of the country, including Dubai and Sharjah, were around 16 to 20°C. The lowest temperature recorded in the country was 10.9°C at 7am in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.
According to the daily weather forecast by NCM, temperatures are expected to go up to 27 to 30°C in most parts of the country, except in the mountains.
In an interview with Gulf News, a senior meteorologist from NCM explained on Thursday, that rain is expected between February 25 and 26. It is most likely that rainfall will occur late on Sunday evening or in the early hours of Monday, he said.
While Dubai and Sharjah are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, there is a chance of heavy downpours in and around Fujairah, he confirmed.