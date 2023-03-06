The week began with a blanket of fog covering Al Ain, and light fog over some coastal parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. On Monday morning, the Met office issued a red weather alert indicating that fog will cause visibility to drop less than 1000 meters in Al Ain.

Yellow alert was also issued for some coastal parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that foggy weather conditions will last till 9.30am.

After heavy showers and hail hit some eastern parts of the country last week, from Wednesday to Saturday, cloudy weather conditions continued in Fujairah, Khorfakkan and surrounding regions. Cloudy weather is expected in these areas again today.

The other parts of the country will see clear to partly cloudy skies today.

Last week, temperatures also saw a significant decrease. However, on Sunday, there was a gradual increase in temperatures across the country. Another increase is expected today, the NCM said.

Maximum temperatures in Dubai, Sharjah, and other coastal parts of the country will reach 25 to 30°C by afternoon. In the internal parts of the country, temperatures will rise to 30 to 35°C. And, in the mountains, temperature highs will be around 17 to 23°C.

Lowest temperature will be between 12 to 18°C.

Relative Humidity will be 85 to 95 per cent today, which means that the discomfort index will be high when you are out in the sun. So, it might feel hotter than the official temperature reading if you are outdoors during daytime.

The Met Office added that humidity will see an increase by night and during the early hours of Tuesday, with a possibility of fog and mist in some coastal areas again.