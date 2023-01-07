Dubai: UAE residents woke up to rain and overcast skies across the UAE on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some coastal, eastern and northern areas, with a probability of rainfall of varying intensities.
Showers hit Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah early morning on January 7.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a yellow and amber alert indicating clouds across the country.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain all weekend and next week.
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 23-27°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-28°C, and mountainous regions, 12-18°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 75 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.