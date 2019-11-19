Heavy rains led to flash floods in the wadis in the northern emirates on Tuesday, resulting in some road closures in Ras Al Khaimah, even as the National Centre for Meteorolgy (NCM) forecast further rain, accompanied by thunder and strong gusts of wind across the emirates on Wednesday. Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: Heavy rains led to flash floods in the wadis in the northern emirates on Tuesday, resulting in some road closures in Ras Al Khaimah, even as the National Centre for Meteorolgy (NCM) forecast further rain, accompanied by thunder and strong gusts of wind across the emirates on Wednesday. The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters closed down the approach roads to Jebel Jais mountains due to unstable weather and issued a general warning to motorists and visitors to be extra cautious and avoid all valleys.

NCM forecast a storm approaching from the northwest region of the Gulf, with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi likely to be in its path. The Abu Dhabi Media Office cautioned motorists and those on outdoor, field jobs to be careful.

The NCM forecast thunder showers from Tuesday to Sunday. Its bulletin announced rough weather in the western areas and the coastal regions, including Abu Dhabi and the northern regions. Showers accompnied by thunder and lightning are expected by the early hours of Wednesday. The windy weather will extend over the internal region of the country, including eastern areas accompanied by rainfall of different intensities, lightning, thunder and at times high wind speeds that will result in blowing of dust, sand and reducing visibility to a very poor level. NCM said the sea will be very rough for the entire week and cumulus clouds will cover the sky until Thursday. The rough weather will subside by Thursday but the forthcoming weekend will hold a chance of light rain in certain western, eastern and northern regions of the UAE.

The maximum and minimum temperatures hovered between 24-29 degrees Celsius in the emirates on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 38 per cent.

Most UAE residents welcomed the weather change. “It’s cloudy and cooler and we can enjoy longer walks in the parks, kids are able to play outdoors,” said Pamela T, a shopper at a local supermarket in Jumeirah. “It is Thanksgiving next week and then an extended weekend for UAE National Day, the best time to be in Dubai.”

School students are also enjoying the weather as they hit the playgrounds. Joggers too took to turf tracks near the beach making the most of the cool climate.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah Police said they had deployed special traffic patrols on key roads in the mountainous areas to ensure safety of motorists and control their movement.