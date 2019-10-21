Showers drenched in parts of the northern UAE late on Monday afternoon. Image Credit: NCM / Twitter

Dubai: It's cooling down in the UAE as the "ber" months are very much on, with fresh winds blowing and temperatures in the mountains dropping.

UAE weathermen reported rain over northern Emirates early evening on Monday. The National Centre of Meteorology reported showers over wadi Al Hilo and wadi Al Ejili.

Weathermen warned that convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds are causing blowing dust and poor visibility in the country's north-east.

On Monday, the lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 17.7°C over Jais mountain at 1:00 am.