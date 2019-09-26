The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 41°C

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some rainfall by afternoon on Thursday so make sure you carry an umbrella or a hat. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly and carefully as the roads might be slippery due to wet roads.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with the probability of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall by afternoon.

Residents can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds and freshening at times causing blowing over scattered areas with a speed of 20 a 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr. Sea will be moderate becoming rough at times during morning in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.