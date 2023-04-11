According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
Residents can also expect rain especially in the Eastern and coastal areas with strong winds blowing.
The Met office, on Tuesday, said that the UAE will experience a slight increase in temperature along with an extension of a surface low pressure system from the west, which means, there will be a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over northern, eastern and coastal areas and islands."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
In general, temperatures across the country see a gradual increase. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34-39°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-20°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 29-35°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 60-80 per cent.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.